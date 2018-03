When the i3 first debuted in 2013, the instant electric torque made it one of the quickest cars in BMW's lineup. The i3s's 184-horsepower motor (versus the standard car’s 170 horsepower) makes it even quicker. This off-the-line swiftness is key for any autocross car, allowing the i3 to get up to speed quickly, without having to wait for turbos to spool up or RPMs to climb.