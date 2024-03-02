We have a Leapling! Leap Year baby welcomed at Heywood Hospital

A local couple welcomed a Leap Year Day Baby at Heywood Hospital’s LaChance Maternity Center in Gardner on Thursday.

Bee and Mai Yang of Winchendon welcomed daughter, Jazmine, at 7:05 a.m. on Feb. 29, a date that only occurs every four years due to the addition of an extra day to the calendar. Jazmine was born 21.5 inches long and weighing seven pounds, 15 ounces.

Also welcoming Jazmine to the world were siblings Nessa, Charlene, Annalise, Angelica, Angelina, Aaron, and Anastasia.

What is a leap year?

Leap years happen when we add one day to the end of February in order to align our calendar with the Earth's orbit. Once every four years, we tack a 29th day onto the end of February, which is usually 28 days long, making a leap year 366 days instead of 365.

When is the next leap day?

After 2024, the next leap year will happen in 2028 and will fall on Tuesday, Feb. 29.

