Leander Police take this little piggy all the way home after getting loose Sunday

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Why did the little piggy cross the road? That’s a question the Leander Police Department ran into Sunday morning after discovering a loose pig in the North Creek Estates neighborhood.

The department shared the adventures of the curious swine on Facebook Sunday morning after officers found the pig on Encinita Drive. In a follow-up update, the little piggy — named Pumpkin — had safely reunited with their owners after a little joy ride around town.

The Leander Department discovered a loose pig in the North Creek Estates neighborhood. (Courtesy Leander Police Department)

