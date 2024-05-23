Leander ISD employee on leave following ‘inappropriate’ behavior during 8th-grade field trip

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Cedar Park Middle School sent a notice to the parents of eighth-grade students regarding inappropriate behavior from a Leander ISD employee.

The school said there was an incident during a field trip where students reported the alleged inappropriate use of technology by a district employee.

“We acted immediately to remove this employee from the location, and they have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation,” CPMS Principal Lauren Meeks said in the notice to parents.

Meeks said she also contacted the Cedar Park Police Department regarding the incident and filed a report.

“District administration and our campus leaders will continue to work closely with those directly affected by these allegations,” Meeks said.

However, due to privacy concerns, the district said there were no other details it could share regarding the incident at the time.

“At Cedar Park MS, we take every report of misconduct seriously, and I want to thank those who have come forward to share their concerns,” Meeks said.

