League of Women Voters plans public forums on Michigan’s expanded voting rights

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — The League of Women Voters Northern Lower Michigan is hosting a series of upcoming public forums on Michigan’s expanded voting rights.

Local election clerks and League members will provide information about the changes and will be available to answer questions. Participants will learn about voting, how these changes affect you and your community, and access resources to help you make your voice heard through your vote.

Upcoming forums include:

May 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Boyne District Library

May 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Petoskey District Library

May 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mackinaw Public Library

May 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Cheboygan Public Library

May 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Charlevoix Public Library

