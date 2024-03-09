NORTHERN MICHIGAN — The League of Women Voters of Northern Michigan is hosting a Zoom public forum on "Surviving Near the Poverty Line in Northern Michigan" on March 13.

The forum will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Rebeca Otto, director of Regional Community Impact in the CharEm Region for United Way, will present local data from the ALICE report. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Those in ALICE households earn above the federal poverty level but make less than what is needed to afford basic essentials.

Gail Kloss, executive director of The Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan, will also present a picture of the lived experience of women living in near poverty in the area, based on service trends.

Register for this Zoom forum on the LWVNLM website.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: League of Women Voters hosting public forum on poverty on March 13