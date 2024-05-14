League of Women Voters forum educates public on expanded voting options, accessibility

In 2022, Michigan voters passed ballot Proposal 2, known as the “Promote the Vote” petition, to increase voting accessibility in state and federal elections.

CHEBOYGAN — Michigan’s expanded voting rights were the subject of an informational forum held by the League of Women Voters Northern Lower Michigan on Thursday, May 9, at the Cheboygan Area Public Library.

In 2022, Michigan voters passed ballot Proposal 2, known as the “Promote the Vote” petition, to increase voting accessibility in state and federal elections. Informing voters of the multiple ways in which they can cast their ballot is especially timely, as Michigan’s statewide primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6, and will be followed by the statewide general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

League of Women Voters representative Eileen Mikus led the forum, focusing on early voting, the permanent mail ballot list, absentee voting improvements and voter identification.

Early voting is available for nine consecutive days, eight hours per day, prior to election day at designated early voting sites. In Cheboygan, early voting is held at the Cheboygan County Building, 870 S. Main St.

For those individuals who prefer the flexibility of a mail-in ballot, a permanent mail ballot option is now available. This is best for people planning to stay in the same residence, however, as any change of address will not automatically be updated. It is the voter’s responsibility to alert their local clerk to changes in address, as ballots will not be forwarded. Voters will remain on the permanent absentee ballot list as long as they remain at the same address, or provide an updated address, within the state of Michigan. Individuals are removed from the list if they move out of state and surrender their Michigan license. Accommodations can be made for those who will be away from their home near the election by calling the clerk to have their ballot sent to a different address.

The absentee ballot system was also improved with the requirement that the state provide funding for return postage on all absentee ballots and ballot applications. In addition, voters have the right to be notified of any issues with their ballots, even up to three days after the election. Mikus encouraged voters to thoroughly read all ballot instructions to prevent any issues.

The status of an absentee ballot is available online at mi.gov/vote. If any issues are found they will be listed along with instructions on how to remedy them. This information can be received via text and email alerts as well.

Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. For citizens overseas or in the military, ballots must be postmarked by election day but will be accepted up to six days after the election. Absentee ballots may also be returned into secure drop boxes. It is important, Mikus noted, that completed ballots be returned to the appropriate drop box.

“Secure ballot drop boxes are not like a post office box,” Mikus said. “They must be dropped in the drop box where you vote.”

Four new forms of photo identification are now accepted: student, local government, tribal and military. These are in addition to the other accepted forms, including a Michigan or other state driver’s license, passport and federal identification.

Cheboygan County Clerk Karen Brewster attended the forum, adding that it is important voters remember that the primary ballot in the August election cannot be split; they must vote straight ticket. Proposals are listed on the back of the ballot, so voters must ensure both sides are completed.

Individuals curious about, or doubting the security of, the election and ballot counting process are encouraged to attend their local accuracy test, which tests the effectiveness and accuracy of the voting materials and tabulator. Poll workers are always needed, Mikus said, and those interested in undergoing the required training and working an upcoming election are encouraged to reach out to their city clerk. Undergoing the training process may also help to alleviate concerns about the security of the election process.

The League of Women Voters hosted several forums this month in Boyne City, Petoskey and Mackinaw City on the same topic. Their last forum is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on May 15 at the Charlevoix Public Library.

The League of Women Voters will provide non-partisan information about all candidates and proposals online at Vote411.com. This information will be available June 27 and Sept. 21 for the primary and general election, respectively.

Individuals with questions or in need of more information should visit MichiganVoting.org or contact questions@michiganvoting.org.

