League of Women Voters: We cannot tolerate any effort to weaken NJ's OPRA legislation

As concerned members of the League of Women Voters of Morristown Area, we wish to express both our collective disappointment and ongoing opposition to the New Jersey Legislature’s recent efforts to weaken the Open Public Records Act.

This pivotal law serves as the bedrock of transparency and accountability in our state government. As such, any considered changes to OPRA should be approached with the utmost care and attention to valuable public input.

The press conference room in the newly-renovated New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The Legislature has a solemn duty to protect democracy by ensuring that the process of amending OPRA is not only transparent, but also inclusive of public opinion. New Jersey residents deserve to be part of the conversation when it comes to legislation that directly impacts their ability to monitor and hold their elected officials accountable. As legislators consider S2930/A4045 and any potential amendments, they must put public interest first.

We urge our legislators to consider that any revisions to OPRA should not only preserve but enhance the public's ability to access government records. The goal of attempts to update or modernize OPRA should be to reinforce the public's trust in our democratic processes by improving transparency. As written, S2930/A4045 does the opposite.

We stand ready to engage in a constructive dialogue and we expect our representatives to honor their responsibility to the people by fostering an environment of openness and improved accountability.

This op-ed was written on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Morristown Area.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ OPRA law must not be weakened