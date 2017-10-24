League Cup: Man City wins shootout, Arsenal rescued by teen

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scores the winning penalty during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

Claudio Bravo made crucial saves in normal time and in the penalty shootout as Manchester City ousted Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last 16 of the English League Cup on Tuesday, while Arsenal advanced thanks to a double from an unheralded teenager.

City won the shootout 4-1 — with Sergio Aguero deftly chipping the clinching penalty high into the net — after Bravo made flying saves from Wolves' second and third kicks. Earlier, the Chile goalkeeper came to City's rescue in repelling a series of shots from counter-attacks by the second-tier visitors in a grueling encounter at Etihad Stadium that was 0-0 after extra time.

Arsenal was also taken to extra time by a League Championship team, but only after Eddie Nketiah scored an 85th-minute equalizer against Norwich just 15 seconds after entering as a substitute. The 18-year-old Nketiah then grabbed the winner in the 96th minute as Arsenal edged through 2-1 at home.

Cup holder Manchester United was much more comfortable in beating Swansea 2-0 away thanks to two goals by Jesse Lingard, while there were wins for fellow Premier League teams Leicester and Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace came unstuck, however, with the Premier League's last-place team losing 4-1 at second-tier Bristol City.