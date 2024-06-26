Here’s who leading in races for the Utah Legislature

Election worker Davina Trejo carries a box of ballots to her work station at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City as votes are cast in Utah’s primary election on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Photo by Spenser Heaps for Utah News Dispatch)

The first batch of results for Tuesday night’s primary election for state Senators and House Representatives is in. This year 15 Senate districts and all 75 House offices are up for election, with most incumbents vying to keep their seats.

Some House districts, such as District 23 and District 69, will see new faces, as Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, and Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, left their seats open to throw their hats in the gubernatorial race.

Two incumbents are behind in their reelection bids; Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City in District 24, who received over 33% of the votes, while challenger Grant Miller got over 48% in early results. Also, Rep. Jeff Stenquist, R-Draper, got 28.35%, behind Cal Roberts, who led with over 71% in House District 46.

These are unofficial preliminary results as of around 10:30 p.m. The tally will be official after the counties’ canvass deadline on July 9. The statewide canvass will certify the results on July 22.

The winners are poised to advance to the Nov. 5 general election, where most of them will face challengers from other parties.

Here are the early results for party primaries and their challengers.

State Senate

District 15

Republicans

Steve Aste: 20.66%, 1,367 votes

Scott Cuthbertson: 40.92%, 2,709 votes

Amber Shill: 38.42%, 2,542 votes

Winner will face: Incumbent Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights

District 16

Republicans

Incumbent Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville: 60.04%, 4,394 votes

Christina Boggess: 39.96%, 2,924 votes

Winner will face: Monnica Manuel, unaffiliated

District 22

Republicans

Garrett Cammans: 17.35%, 1,104 votes

Emily Lockhart: 35.83%, 2,280 votes

Incumbent Sen. Heidi Balderree, R-Saratoga Springs: 46.83%, 2,980 votes

Winner will run unopposed in general election

District 29

Republicans

Chad Bennion: 47.53%, 6,982 votes

Incumbent Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George: 52.47%, 7,709 votes.

Winner will face: Deidra Ritchhart, Democrat

District 8

Republicans

Ronald Mortensen: 30.6%, 3,487 votes

Incumbent Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross: 69.40%, 7,909 votes

Winner will face: Alisa Cox Van Langeveld, unaffiliated; Laren Livingston, Constitution Party; and Aaron Wiley, Democrat.

State House

District 16

Republicans

Incumbent Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton: 53.41%, 2,280 votes

Daniela Harding: 46.59%, 1,989 votes

Winner will face: Zeaid Hasan, Democrat

District 17

Republicans

Incumbent Rep. Stewart Barlow, R-Fruit Heights: 66.05%, 3,375 votes

Jennifer Garner: 33.95%, 1,735 votes

Winner will face: Adam Feller, Libertarian

District 19

Republicans

Tenna Hartman: 27.52%, 1,594 votes

Incumbent Rep. Raymond Ward, R-Bountiful: 72.48%, 4,198 votes

Winner will face: Nick Wadsworth, Democrat, and Cameron Dransfield, Constitution Party

District 2

Republicans

Incumbent Rep. Michael Petersen, R-North Logan: 58.18%, 2,883 votes

Mike Monson: 41.82%, 2,072 votes

Winner will face: Tom Liljegren, Democrat

District 21

Republicans

Taylor Aaron Bunot: 39.9\4%, 375 votes

David Atkin: 60.06%, 564 votes

Winner will face: Incumbent Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City

District 23

Democrats

Hoang Nguyen: 57.03%, 1,804 votes

Jeff Howell: 42.97%, 1,359 votes

Winner will face: M. Scott Romney, Republican; Cabot Nelson, United Utah Party

District 24

Democrats

Ramón Barthelemy: 17.80%, 360 votes

Grant Miller: 48.42%, 979 votes

Incumbent Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City: 33.78%, 683 votes

Winner will run unopposed in general election

District 30

Republicans

Dave Parke: 49.81%, 1,097 votes

Fred Cox: 50.9%, 1,137 votes

Winner will face: Jake Fitisemanu, Democrat

District 39

Republicans

Lisa Dean: 42.26%, 1,141 votes

Incumbent Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan: 57.74%, 1,559 votes

Winner will face: Jessica Wignall, unaffiliated, Kate Staples, Democrat

District 42

Republicans

Michael Marker: 24.96%, 1,329 votes

Clint Okerlund: 38.50%, 2,050 votes

Chad Jeffry Westover: 36.54%, 1,946 votes

Winner will face: Travis Smith, Democrat

District 45

Republicans

Rich Cunningham: 45.01%, 1,909 votes

Tracy Miller: 54.99%, 2,332 votes

Winner will face: Sara Rose Cimmers, Democrat

District 46

Republicans

Incumbent Rep. Jeff Stenquist, R-Draper: 28.40%, 1,039 votes

Cal Roberts: 71.60%, 2,619 votes

Winner will run unopposed in general election

District 58

Republicans

David Shallenberger: 57.68%, 3,137 votes

Holly Sweeten: 42.32%, 2,302 votes

Winner will face: Joshua Sorensen, Democrat

District 61

Republicans

Travis Hoban: 49.05%, 1,286 votes

Lisa Shepherd: 50.95%, 1,336 votes

Winner will run unopposed in general election

District 66

Republicans

Brian Nielson: 41.82%, 1,460 votes

Troy Shelley: 58.18%, 2,031 votes

Winner will run unopposed in general election

District 67

Republicans

Incumbent Rep. Christine Watkins, R-Price: 50.90%, 3,178 votes

Thomas Hansen: 49.10%, 3,066 votes

Winner will face: Joe Christman, Democrat

District 69

Republicans

Lynn Jackson: 50.33%, 3,047 votes

Logan James Monson: 49.67%, 3,007 votes

Winner will face: Davina Smith, Democrat

