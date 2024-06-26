Here’s who leading in races for the Utah Legislature
Election worker Davina Trejo carries a box of ballots to her work station at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City as votes are cast in Utah’s primary election on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Photo by Spenser Heaps for Utah News Dispatch)
The first batch of results for Tuesday night’s primary election for state Senators and House Representatives is in. This year 15 Senate districts and all 75 House offices are up for election, with most incumbents vying to keep their seats.
Some House districts, such as District 23 and District 69, will see new faces, as Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, and Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, left their seats open to throw their hats in the gubernatorial race.
Two incumbents are behind in their reelection bids; Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City in District 24, who received over 33% of the votes, while challenger Grant Miller got over 48% in early results. Also, Rep. Jeff Stenquist, R-Draper, got 28.35%, behind Cal Roberts, who led with over 71% in House District 46.
These are unofficial preliminary results as of around 10:30 p.m. The tally will be official after the counties’ canvass deadline on July 9. The statewide canvass will certify the results on July 22.
The winners are poised to advance to the Nov. 5 general election, where most of them will face challengers from other parties.
Here are the early results for party primaries and their challengers.
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX
State Senate
District 15
Republicans
Steve Aste: 20.66%, 1,367 votes
Scott Cuthbertson: 40.92%, 2,709 votes
Amber Shill: 38.42%, 2,542 votes
Winner will face: Incumbent Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights
District 16
Republicans
Incumbent Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville: 60.04%, 4,394 votes
Christina Boggess: 39.96%, 2,924 votes
Winner will face: Monnica Manuel, unaffiliated
District 22
Republicans
Garrett Cammans: 17.35%, 1,104 votes
Emily Lockhart: 35.83%, 2,280 votes
Incumbent Sen. Heidi Balderree, R-Saratoga Springs: 46.83%, 2,980 votes
Winner will run unopposed in general election
District 29
Republicans
Chad Bennion: 47.53%, 6,982 votes
Incumbent Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George: 52.47%, 7,709 votes.
Winner will face: Deidra Ritchhart, Democrat
District 8
Republicans
Ronald Mortensen: 30.6%, 3,487 votes
Incumbent Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross: 69.40%, 7,909 votes
Winner will face: Alisa Cox Van Langeveld, unaffiliated; Laren Livingston, Constitution Party; and Aaron Wiley, Democrat.
State House
District 16
Republicans
Incumbent Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton: 53.41%, 2,280 votes
Daniela Harding: 46.59%, 1,989 votes
Winner will face: Zeaid Hasan, Democrat
District 17
Republicans
Incumbent Rep. Stewart Barlow, R-Fruit Heights: 66.05%, 3,375 votes
Jennifer Garner: 33.95%, 1,735 votes
Winner will face: Adam Feller, Libertarian
District 19
Republicans
Tenna Hartman: 27.52%, 1,594 votes
Incumbent Rep. Raymond Ward, R-Bountiful: 72.48%, 4,198 votes
Winner will face: Nick Wadsworth, Democrat, and Cameron Dransfield, Constitution Party
District 2
Republicans
Incumbent Rep. Michael Petersen, R-North Logan: 58.18%, 2,883 votes
Mike Monson: 41.82%, 2,072 votes
Winner will face: Tom Liljegren, Democrat
District 21
Republicans
Taylor Aaron Bunot: 39.9\4%, 375 votes
David Atkin: 60.06%, 564 votes
Winner will face: Incumbent Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City
District 23
Democrats
Hoang Nguyen: 57.03%, 1,804 votes
Jeff Howell: 42.97%, 1,359 votes
Winner will face: M. Scott Romney, Republican; Cabot Nelson, United Utah Party
District 24
Democrats
Ramón Barthelemy: 17.80%, 360 votes
Grant Miller: 48.42%, 979 votes
Incumbent Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City: 33.78%, 683 votes
Winner will run unopposed in general election
District 30
Republicans
Dave Parke: 49.81%, 1,097 votes
Fred Cox: 50.9%, 1,137 votes
Winner will face: Jake Fitisemanu, Democrat
District 39
Republicans
Lisa Dean: 42.26%, 1,141 votes
Incumbent Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan: 57.74%, 1,559 votes
Winner will face: Jessica Wignall, unaffiliated, Kate Staples, Democrat
District 42
Republicans
Michael Marker: 24.96%, 1,329 votes
Clint Okerlund: 38.50%, 2,050 votes
Chad Jeffry Westover: 36.54%, 1,946 votes
Winner will face: Travis Smith, Democrat
District 45
Republicans
Rich Cunningham: 45.01%, 1,909 votes
Tracy Miller: 54.99%, 2,332 votes
Winner will face: Sara Rose Cimmers, Democrat
District 46
Republicans
Incumbent Rep. Jeff Stenquist, R-Draper: 28.40%, 1,039 votes
Cal Roberts: 71.60%, 2,619 votes
Winner will run unopposed in general election
District 58
Republicans
David Shallenberger: 57.68%, 3,137 votes
Holly Sweeten: 42.32%, 2,302 votes
Winner will face: Joshua Sorensen, Democrat
District 61
Republicans
Travis Hoban: 49.05%, 1,286 votes
Lisa Shepherd: 50.95%, 1,336 votes
Winner will run unopposed in general election
District 66
Republicans
Brian Nielson: 41.82%, 1,460 votes
Troy Shelley: 58.18%, 2,031 votes
Winner will run unopposed in general election
District 67
Republicans
Incumbent Rep. Christine Watkins, R-Price: 50.90%, 3,178 votes
Thomas Hansen: 49.10%, 3,066 votes
Winner will face: Joe Christman, Democrat
District 69
Republicans
Lynn Jackson: 50.33%, 3,047 votes
Logan James Monson: 49.67%, 3,007 votes
Winner will face: Davina Smith, Democrat
The post Here’s who leading in races for the Utah Legislature appeared first on Utah News Dispatch.