LEADING OFF: Night moves for Tanaka; Blue Jays go batty

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds with Justin Smoak (14) during the fourth inning of an interleague baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

A look at what's happening all around the majors Wednesday:

___

NIGHT AND DAY

Masahiro Tanaka appears to do his best work at night. The New York Yankees right-hander makes his 11th start of the season in Baltimore, looking to extend an unusual run of success under the lights. Tanaka is 5-1 with a 2.51 ERA in six night starts and 0-3 with a 17.51 ERA in four day games. He faces Kevin Gausman (2-4, 6.17) and the Orioles. Opponents are batting .322 with 10 homers in 54 innings against Gausman.

TORONTO TURNAROUND

The Blue Jays can move within a game of .500 by beating the Reds, a stark improvement following a 6-17 start to the season. Toronto has 47 homers in May, including four while improving to 25-27 with a 6-4 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday night. Jose Bautista has been a driving force in the resurgence, hitting .320 with nine homers with 21 RBIs following a miserable April. Bautista, Josh Donaldson, Russell Martin and Kendrys Morales each homered in Tuesday's win.

STIFF COMPETITION

Oakland left-hander Sean Manaea (3-3) gets the ball at AL champion Cleveland, his latest assignment against one of the league's heavyweights. The second-year pitcher has won two straight starts, beating the Red Sox and Yankees while posting a 1.50 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 12 innings.

PAX IS BACK

James Paxton is set to come off the disabled list for the Mariners against Colorado. Paxton (3-0, 1.43 ERA) was among baseball's best pitchers in April before landing on the DL with a left forearm strain. He'll face standout rookie Antonio Senzatela (7-1, 3.19), who most recently pitched eight shutout innings in a win over the Cardinals.

HOLES IN HOUSTON

David Paulino was recalled from the minors to start at Minnesota after the major league-leading Astros (37-16) put right-hander Joe Musgrove on the disabled list Tuesday with shoulder discomfort. Paulino was at Triple-A Fresno and is considered one of the team's top prospects. Musgrove, who is 4-4 with a 4.89 ERA after throwing seven scoreless innings against Baltimore last Friday, could miss just one turn. But for now, he joins fellow Astros starters Charlie Morton and Collin McHugh on the DL. Houston has won six straight.

DEALING D-BACKS

Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Godley will try to follow a gem by Robbie Ray with another one against the Pirates. Ray threw a four-hitter for his first complete game Tuesday night, and Godley (1-1, 1.99 ERA) is on a tear of his own. He pitched six scoreless innings in a 4-2 win over Milwaukee last time out and has churned out four straight quality starts. Pittsburgh right-hander Chad Kuhl (1-5, 6.29) is winless in nine starts since beating Atlanta on April 8 in his season debut.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball