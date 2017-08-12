LEADING OFF: Martinez, Pudge tributes, Baker nears Bochy

From left, Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker (12), pitching coach Mike Maddux (51), and bench coach Chris Speier (35) react to loosing a challenge in the seventh inning of baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Washington. The Marlins won 7-3. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A look at what's happening all around the majors Saturday:

CATCH HIM IF YOU CAN

Dusty Baker of the Nationals has posted 1,834 wins as a major league manager, one behind Bruce Bochy of San Francisco. Baker can even the tally when Washington hosts the Giants, a day after their series opener was rained out.

"We enjoy our battles and being competitive against each other," Bochy said.

EDGAR'S ELEVEN

Former Mariners star and current Seattle hitting coach Edgar Martinez will have his No. 11 retired by the team before it plays the Angels at Safeco Field. Martinez spent all 18 of his major league seasons with the Mariners. He hit .312 with a .418 on-base percentage, with 309 home runs and 1,219 RBIs. Martinez will be the second Seattle to have his number retired, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and his No. 24.

PUDGE'S PRIME

Ivan Rodriguez is set to have his No. 7 retired before Texas hosts Houston. The tribute comes two weeks after the star catcher was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Only two others who wore Texas jerseys have had their numbers retired — pitcher Nolan Ryan's 34 and manager Johnny Oates' 26.

HOT HOT HOT

The AL East-leading Red Sox and runner-up New York both start streaking pitchers at Yankee Stadium. Luis Severino has won four straight starts and is unbeaten in his last six outings for the Yankees, while Boston lefty Drew Pomeranz is 5-0 in his last eight starts.

WHAT NEXT?

The Red Sox expect to decide the next step for David Price, who hasn't pitched since July 22 because of inflammation in his left elbow. Price began the season on the DL because of his elbow, was activated May 29 and went 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA in 11 starts.