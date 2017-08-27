LEADING OFF: Darvish off DL for Dodgers; Orioles seek sweep

Baltimore Orioles' Tim Beckham, right, celebrates his three-run home run in front of Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez that also scored Mark Trumbo (45) and Craig Gentry (14) during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

A look at what's happening all around the majors Sunday:

___

WELCOME BACK

Yu Darvish comes off the disabled list to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Milwaukee. The right-hander has been sidelined with lower back tightness. Darvish is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts for Los Angeles since being acquired from Texas at the July 31 trade deadline. Overall, he is 8-9 with a 3.83 ERA in 25 combined starts with the two teams.

BOSTON BLOWOUTS

Baltimore goes for a three-game sweep at Fenway Park after outscoring the Red Sox 23-3 over the past two days. Jonathan Schoop and the Orioles have won three straight. Boston has been handed three lopsided defeats in a row, slicing its AL East lead to 3 1/2 games over the New York Yankees. Up next on the mound for the Red Sox is veteran right-hander Doug Fister (3-6), coming off a one-hitter when he allowed a homer to Cleveland's first batter on Tuesday. Wade Miley (7-10) pitches for Baltimore.

NOT SO SUNNY

Masahiro Tanaka starts for the Yankees, hoping he can have an enjoyable afternoon. It's been tough so far this season — he is 0-6 with an 11.81 ERA in seven day starts, but 9-4 with a 3.24 ERA in 17 games at night. Tanaka makes his 100th career start in the majors, and is 48-26 so far going into this matchup vs. the visiting Mariners. Seattle hopes to have star second baseman Robinson Cano back in the lineup. Cano hasn't started the past two games because of tightness in his left hamstring.

SCRATCHED

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy will undergo an MRI after being placed on the disabled list with a sore elbow. The left-hander was sent home Saturday to have medical tests on a condition that has bothered him for the past month. "It got to the point where we needed to take a pause," manager Ned Yost said. Duffy was scheduled to start Sunday's series finale at AL Central-leading Cleveland, but the team wants to find out the cause of his soreness. Rookie left-hander Eric Skoglund will take Duffy's spot and make his fifth career start. In the middle of a jam-packed wild-card race, the Royals are confident Duffy's injury isn't serious. "You don't want to rest your arm this time of the year," Yost said, "and that's why he went five starts with a cranky elbow." Duffy is 8-8 with a 3.78 ERA in 21 starts.

FAMILY AFFAIR

Right-hander Tyler Mahle is set to make his major league debut for the Reds at home against Pittsburgh. Chad Wallach, who caught him at Triple-A Louisville this season, will be behind the plate. Wallach's father, former major leaguer Tim Wallach, is planning to attend. Wallach is a Miami Marlins coach.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball