Leading German climate activist slams Scholz amid Saarland flooding

German climate activist Luisa Neubauer of Fridays For Future announces the movement's plans for 2024 at a press conference. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

One of Germany's best-known climate activists, Luisa Neubauer, criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz amid flooding in Saarland.

"And yes, of course as chancellor you can weaken the climate law one day & travel to #flood areas the next with great concern. In the medium term, it's just a highly fragile strategy in the climate crisis," Neubauer wrote on social media platform X on Saturday.

By 2024, every weather situation will have something to do with the climate - sometimes directly, sometimes indirectly, she said.

She was referring to Scholz visiting Saarland on Saturday to assess the situation following storms and flooding.

He did not announce any concrete financial aid from the federal government, but spoke of solidarity.

Neubauer said Scholz's job is to sound the alarm. "That would not be 'alarmism,' that would simply be responsible in 2024. People need to know how threatening the situation is so that they can prepare themselves and prevent the worst from happening," she said.