Leadership TN picks Memphis mayor, six others from Shelby Co. for 'Signature Program'

Leadership Tennesee announced its selection of the Signature Program Class XI. Out of the 48 individuals named in the 2024-25 cohort, 7 have been selected from Shelby County, including Memphis Mayor Paul Young.

Leadership Tennessee, founded in 2013, is a government program, "with a mission to foster non-partisan dialogue on issues of state importance, connecting and deploying a network of diverse leaders and engaged citizens," according to its website.

Selection for the Signature Program is conducted by an anonymous committee that selects leaders and "change agents" from 14 different counties based on qualities including "leadership experience, a history of addressing statewide issues in both a personal and professional capacity, and a strong understanding of what challenges Tennessee faces today," according to a press release by Leadership Tennessee.

The 2024-25 cohort will travel state-wide to analyze and address challenges across Tennessee, with the ultimate goal of creating effective initiatives and dialogue to solve these issues.

More: MSCS pausing big job cuts, Shelby County budget talks get tense | The Week in Politics

Local news: Shelby County Sheriff's Office budget: Dispute over cuts vs. county pay raises deepens

Members of the Signature Program are chosen from a wide variety of sectors and industries. Politicians and business leaders selected from Shelby County are:

Kemp Conrad , Principal, Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors, LLC

Michalyn Easter-Thomas , Memphis City Councilwoman

Michael Fulton , Director of Government Affairs and Business Diversity Development, Memphis Shelby County Airport Authority

Tiffany Legington Graham , Chief Marketing and Development Officer, National Civil Rights Museum

Phillip May , President (Memphis), Pinnacle Financial Partners

Chandell Ryan , President and CEO, Downtown Memphis Commission

Paul Young, Memphis Mayor

“We are proud to challenge our cohorts to think critically about advancing our state in a variety of areas,” said Dr. Alfred Degrafinreid II, president and CEO, of Leadership Tennessee, in a statement. “This class in particular will experience the program at the height of this year’s election. This will no doubt lead to even deeper and more thoughtful dialogue as state and federal discourse will be spiking in this moment.”

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Leadership Tennessee picks Shelby County leaders for 'Signature Program'