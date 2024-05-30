Leadership Memphis / Volunteer Memphis in search of next leader as CEO prepares to step down

A longtime Memphis nonprofit is looking for its next leader.

Leadership Memphis / Volunteer Memphis has announced Reggie Crenshaw will step down as president and CEO effective June 15. Crenshaw was appointed Leadership Memphis’ first Black chief executive in 2021.

“My tenure at Leadership Memphis has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” Crenshaw said in a news release. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful for the support of our board, staff, and community partners. While I am excited about my next chapter in corporate America, I will always cherish my time with Leadership Memphis.”

Specifics on Crenshaw's next move were not disclosed except to say he would "pursue corporate opportunities."

According to the nonprofit, Crenshaw helped lead the organization through significant growth and impact within the Memphis community, noting revenue increased from $852,000 in the 2021 fiscal year to an estimated $2 million for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.

In a memo to the board of directors announcing Crenshaw’s resignation, board chair Rene Bustamante said Crenshaw’s leadership and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the organization’s success.

“We are immensely grateful for Reggie’s commitment and volunteer service to our organization and for his past four years of service and commitment as the CEO of Leadership Memphis / Volunteer Memphis," Bustamante said. "His vision, passion, and guidance have been invaluable, and he will leave behind a legacy of excellence that will continue to inspire us all.”

The board of directors will announce an interim leadership plan in the coming weeks

Leadership Memphis, a nonprofit, community leadership development organization, was formed in 1979 to help stabilize a city then still roiled by the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination a decade earlier. The agency helps prepare up-and-coming Memphians for civic duties.

