Leadership Little Traverse celebrates 23rd class

Members of the Leadership Little Traverse Class of 2024 were honored at graduation ceremonies on May 23. Class members include (back row, from left) Teddy Tamm, Anna McGlashen, Alex Freds, Sam Bailey, Matt Buza, Sheila Hartson, (front row, from left) Gabbie Mason, Lindsay Winchester, Adam Ward, Hillary Taylor, Angela Morris, Garrett Muir, Liv Rollinger, Asheigh Evans and Hunter Johnson. Not pictured is Ellie Joles.

EMMET COUNTY — Graduates of the Leadership Little Traverse (LLT) Class of 2024 were honored Thursday, May 23 at graduation ceremonies held at Stafford’s Bay View Inn in Petoskey.

This marked the 23rd graduating class of the program, which now boasts more than 335 alumni.

The ceremony featured a keynote address by Wil Cwikiel, superintendent of Beaver Island Community School. Graduates Matt Buza of Northland Self Storage and Liv Rollinger, who is self-employed, were also selected to speak at graduation.

Subscribe: Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

Each year’s Leadership Little Traverse class completes a community service project as a learning opportunity and as a chance to give something back to the community. The LLT Class of 2024 raised more than $14,800 for the Child Care Initiative (CCI) for North Central Michigan College and created an advocacy and awareness video campaign.

“(The LLT Class of 2024) embraced the vision of the CCI: ‘A high-quality, accessible early care and education system that is supported through community connections’ ... They supported us specifically in the area of building a sustainable child care workforce,” said Jennifer Wixson, Early Childhood Education Program Coordinator at NCMC, during the ceremony. “I am truly thankful and appreciative of their commitment, their hard work, their professionalism and their dedication to community service.”

Members of the LLT Class of 2024 include: Sam Bailey, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance; Matt Buza, Northland Self-Storage; Ashleigh Evans, The Quiet Moose; Alex Freds, North Central Michigan College; Sheila Hartson, self-employed; Hunter Johnson, Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians; Ellie Joles, Odawa Casino; Gabrielle Mason, Dennis, Gartland, & Niergarth CPAs; Anna McGlashen, Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council; Angela Morris, Crooked Tree Arts Center; Garrett Muir, Bear Creek Township; Liv Rollinger, self-employed; Theodore Tamm, Little Bay Gourmet/The Market Grill; Hillary Taylor, Emmet County; Adam Ward, Petoskey Plastics; and Lindsay Winchester, Aster Brands.

Leadership Little Traverse is a 9-month professional leadership program of the Petoskey Regional and Harbor Springs Area Chambers of Commerce with a mission to inspire and prepare civic leaders in the Little Traverse Bay Region to take action and better the community.

Applications for the LLT Class of 2025 will be available soon at petoskeychamber.com or by contacting either of the chambers.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Leadership Little Traverse celebrates 23rd class