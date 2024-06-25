Leadership Kentucky announces 2024 Class

FRANKFORT Leadership Kentucky announced today the 52 members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2024.

Representing the area are:

• Sheila Fraley, Marathon Petroleum, Boyd County.

• Justin Holsinger, American Electric Power/Kentucky Power, Greenup County.

• Allison Caudill, Morehead State University, Rowan County.

• Janie Mckenzie-Wells, Kentucky Circuit Court (retired), Johnson County.

• Jeania Perry, East Kentucky Network (Appalachian Wireless), Floyd County.

• Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, Pikeville Medical Center, Pike County.

Leadership Kentucky’s 2024 flagship program consists of seven, three-day sessions between June and December, where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky, its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s unique communities and resources. Participants come away from the program having formed life-long connections.

The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Ashland in July, Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell in August, Louisville in September, Paducah and Eddyville in October, central Kentucky and Frankfort in November, and northern Kentucky in December. The sessions cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, health care, social issues, agriculture and government.

Nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2025 will be available online at leadershipky.org in January.