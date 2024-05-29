Leaders say that racial equity in businesses is key for Michigan growth

A panel discussion addressed the importance of racial equity in Michigan’s population growth on Wednesday during the Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference. Shown are Yazeed Moore, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Michigan Programs director; Charity Dean, Michigan Black Business Alliance president and CEO; Hilary Doe, Michigan Economic Development Corporation chief growth officer and marketing officer, and Andre Perry, Brookings Institution, senior fellow. | Ken Coleman

During a Wednesday panel discussion that addressed the importance of racial equity in Michigan’s population growth at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference, an African-American business leader said the issue is paramount to Michigan’s success.

“If we are a state that wants to grow and develop, we have to take on the racial equity issue, and we have to take on a different lens in shoring up opportunity for Black businesses and small businesses, generally,” said Charity Dean, Michigan Black Business Alliance president and CEO.

Joining Dean on the panel were Hilary Doe, Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) chief growth officer and marketing officer, and Andre Perry, Brookings Institution, senior fellow. Yazeed Moore, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Michigan Programs director, moderated the panel discussion.

Dean, a small owner and former city of Detroit Civil Rights Inclusion and Opportunity department director, said that strides have been made but “we have to be very honest about the disparities that exist.”

“We are looking at small businesses as a driver of economic development for our state and we are intentionally calling out all of the ways that disparity has impacted Black business, specifically, and small businesses, as well,” said Dean about the Michigan Black Business Alliance.

Doe said that this a “watershed moment” for Michigan but it has “momentum.”

Michigan has 9.9 million residents; African Americans compose about 14% of the population. The state’s largest city, Detroit, is 77% Black. Michigan’s population is expected to experience slow growth over the next decade and then decline through mid-century, according to an April report.

In June, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive creating the Growing Michigan Together Council, a bipartisan panel aimed at developing strategies to attract and retain talent, improve education, and update transportation and water infrastructure. Doe heads that effort.

Since that time, MEDC has interacted with more than 11,000 people through 80 organizations that were essentially “listening sessions.” She said the goal of the growth strategy “needs to be owned by all of us.”

“It is so critical that it is owned by Michiganders, so critical that people see themselves in the strategy,” Doe said. She has said that efforts like Black Tech Saturday will help to retain and grow Michigan’s population.

Perry said that “as conditions for Black small business go, it creates better conditions and the quality of life for the entire community.”

After the panel discussion, a poll released by MEDC “underscore that Michigan’s leadership on climate action and other policies are population and economic growth drivers as well,” said Doe. “We want to build on our value proposition to appeal to the young talent in our state and across the country.”

The poll surveyed 6,098 people from 15 cities across the United States that are popular among young talent, including Atlanta, New York City and Austin, Texas, among others.

The most mobile people are those between age 20 and 34. Understanding why these individuals choose to move is critical to reversing Michigan’s existing population trends, according to U.S. Census data.

While Michigan is in-line with neighboring states when it comes to retention, attracting new residents has been challenging. Michigan is 49th in the nation in terms of residents who live here but weren’t born in-state. The population growth effort collaborated with Generation Lab to conduct this survey that targeted this age group to better understand their relocation trends.

The poll revealed which considerations are most important to young people when choosing a place to call home. Among the top factors were:

Diverse and safe communities, and those welcoming to immigrants.

Future-focused communities making investments in the fight against climate change.

Access to reproductive health care.

Amenity-rich and walkable communities, including those with robust transit.

Overall, more than 50% of survey respondents strongly agreed that access to reproductive healthcare, diversity and welcoming immigration policies, community safety, unionization and combating climate change were important factors in where they chose to live. Fifty-two percent of respondents aged 25 to 34 said they wish their community did more to combat climate change.

“When folks think about looking for a place to call home, we want them to think of Michigan,” Doe said. “The findings from this poll will be folded into the population effort’s work, and into our thinking as we partner with Michigan communities to launch pilots and programs that support regions in retaining current residents and welcoming new faces to our great state.”

