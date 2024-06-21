Leaders hope grant will help attract higher-paying jobs

Jun. 20—Cumberland County and Crossville officials had high hopes when they joined forces six years ago to construct a building pad on 20 acres in Interchange Business Park just off Interstate 40. "In an ideal world, someone would come in and say, 'I love that flat pad. I love the location next to I-40. I've got tons of time and I'm going to put the building right there,'" Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce President Ethan Hadley said last September. Officials had hopes of attracting a buyer who could offer upward of 100 good-paying jobs. But Crossville Mayor RJ Crawford noted last fall that the state knows sites with buildings are a bigger draw to industrial prospects. That's why Crawford and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster are thrilled with the state's announcement earlier this week to Crossville more than $4.5 million to construct a spec building on the building pad site. "The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development understands that this investment will give us a competitive advantage in meeting increasingly tighter timelines we see from prospective industries," he said. "It is a good day for Crossville and Cumberland County," Foster continued. "We are proud to partner together and help move this forward." Crossville, which will be awarded $4,523,950 in total, is among 15 grant recipients announced by the state Tuesday through the Site Development Grant Program that provides funding to improve the economies of Tennessee's rural communities. Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter announced the more than $17 million awarded statewide is to help communities' infrastructure and engineering improvements to land economic development projects and achieve Select Tennessee site certification. The Interchange Business Park site is Select Tennessee certified. "We appreciate the partnership with the state of Tennessee to help move our Select Tennessee Certified Site into optimal marketing position," Crawford said Tuesday. "Here locally, we have worked closely with Cumberland County, both on vision and financial contribution, in stages up to this point to make it happen," the mayor continued. "It is truly a team effort." The city, county and state teamed up in 2018 to complete the business pad, with the city and county contributing $250,000 each, matched by a $500,000 state grant. The building pad has the capacity for a building of up to 200,000 square feet. Spec buildings are generally bare-bones structures, with the buyer finishing them to meet their specifications. "What happens in rural Tennessee matters to all Tennesseans, and we've made significant investments to strengthen the skilled workforce in our rural communities," Lee said. "TNECD's Site Development grant program further supports those efforts by creating high-quality jobs for thousands of Tennesseans across our state and spurring future economic growth." Select Tennessee certified sites are marketed to a targeted group of consultants and business leaders in the state's key industry clusters.

