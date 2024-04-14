Leaders, faith groups meet to address Lansing gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Local groups and community members gathered Saturday in Lansing. Their goal is to help fight the growing problem of gun violence.

“Now we’re dealing with things like ghost guns and 3D-printed guns, and guns without security numbers, and it’s a lot,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Dozens of people listened to speeches, got information about gun safety and talked about how to reduce the number of shootings in the area.

“More and more churches want to say something and get their hands on and power their congregations and power people in the community to be able to do something about gun violence, and not just say, ‘Change the laws,'” said Cecilia Anderson from First Presbyterian Church of Lansing.

People from around the Lansing area gathered to talk about how to reduce gun violence, on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (WLNS)

Anderson said that after recent gun violence throughout mid-Michigan, people have been getting concerned and wanting to do something about it.

“This kind of developed and morphed into this community-wide, multi-congregation, faith group-based initiative to have this summit where we bring together all of the players, to let people know what everybody in the community is trying to do to fight gun violence,” Anderson said.

Other organizers agreed that in order to see meaningful change, we all have to come together.

“As part of the Greater Lansing Area, we need to work together across denominations, across churches, across racial lines, across economic lines to try to come up with ways that we can partner to address issues that underlie violence; that lead to gun violence,” said Reverend Lisa Schrott from the Presbyterian Church of Okemos.

