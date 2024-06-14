Leaders Clash on Tax and Immigration in ITV Election Debate

Seven party leaders and representatives took the stage for ITV's second General Election debate on Thursday evening, addressing issues such as taxes, immigration, and the cost of living. On stage were Penny Mordaunt from the Conservatives, Angela Rayner from Labour, Stephen Flynn from the SNP, Daisy Cooper from the Liberal Democrats, Rhun ap Iorwerth from Plaid Cymru, Carla Denyer from the Green Party, and Nigel Farage from Reform UK. The debate was moderated by Julie Etchingham of ITV News, who asked questions on key topics selected by the public ahead of the event.

