Leaders begin to plan recovery efforts for Ruidoso after wildfires end

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – As fire crews continue to fight the flames, others are working to provide for the Ruidoso community now and are planning how they can help when the fire is out.

The Red Cross is managing the humanitarian effort caring for those who been displaced. They aren’t just looking at what they can do now but also when people can go back, And they’re not the only ones.

As the South Fork and Salt Fires climb to more than a combined 20,000 burned acres, humanitarian efforts continue to help the thousands that have been displaced. “We have hundreds of people in shelters right now, and we also have a handful of shelters that we’re managing ourselves,” said Edgar Olivo, Regional Executive for the American Red Cross

The Red Cross is on full alert, providing shelter, food, and necessities to those in need. This includes helping reconnect those who have not been able to connect with family. “If you are needing to connect with a family member or you cannot connect with a family member who is in the area, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS. We have a service where we can reconnect you with your family which is utilizing some basic information,” said Olivo.

But even on day three, planning is underway for what to do next when the ashes settle. “They are very effective in the emergency, the rebuilding phase they are not as effective,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Other local leaders are looking ahead as well. “I’ve talked to a lot of my business constituents and I’m hoping that maybe since the governor is calling a special session, I’d kind of like to be a little bit greedy and ask her to focus a lot on my county right now,” Rep. Harlan Vincent (R).

The Red Cross is looking at future efforts as well. “Once it’s safe to do so, we’ll be moving into a recovery phase of the operation where we will then have conversations and assessments with families who may potentially need financial assistance out of this really tragic disaster,” said Olivo.

The Red Cross says those impacted by the fire can call 1-800-red-cross to begin the process of filing a claim and getting resources.

