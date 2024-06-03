Leaders along US-Mexico border congratulate president-elect Claudia Sheinbuam

Elected leaders from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, including President Joe Biden, congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum after her historic win on Sunday as Mexico's first female president-elect.

A preliminary quick count released five hours after polls closed projected Sheinbaum to win a commanding majority of the votes. The ongoing count by Mexico's electoral agency shows Sheinbaum with an insurmountable 30-point lead with 82 percent of precincts reporting by Monday morning.

Biden issued a statement on Monday morning congratulating Sheinbaum on her election as the first woman to lead Mexico. She's poised to take office on Oct. 1, one month before voters in the U.S. head to the polls to choose the president for the next four years.

"I look forward to working closely with President-elect Sheinbaum in the spirit of partnership and friendship that reflects the enduring bonds between our two countries. I expressed our commitment to advancing the values and interests of both our nations to the benefit of our peoples," Biden said in the statement.

"I also congratulate the Mexican people for conducting a nationwide successful democratic electoral process involving races for more than 20,000 positions at the local, state, and federal levels," he added.

Sheinbaum thanked Biden on her X account, formerly Twitter, for his statement and for acknowledging the success of Mexico's elections.

"I am convinced that we will continue collaborating for the benefit of our peoples and our nations, as the neighbors, partners and friends that we are, with the respect that our sovereignties deserve," Sheinbaum said.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also congratulated Sheinbaum shortly after Biden issued his statement.

"We look forward to working with her administration to deepen a key partnership. Cooperation on security, trade, investment, and migration is vital to the shared prosperity of the people of the Americas," he said on X.

Arizona's Stanton among first to congratulate Sheinbaum

Some of the congratulatory messages coming in from the U.S. alluded to some of the biggest challenges facing Mexico under Sheinbaum's upcoming six-year term.

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., was among the first lawmakers from the U.S. to congratulate Sheinbuam, highlighting the two countries' extensive economic ties and ongoing cooperation on a number of issues like trade, security and economic growth.

"President-elect Sheinbaum must put improving safety and security at the heart of her administration, and I look forward to working with the incoming government to better respond to the migrant crisis, get tough on cartels and halt the flow of illicit drugs across our border," Stanton's statement read.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, echoed that sentiment in his congratulatory statement published on Monday morning on X, noting the two countries' trade and security partnership.

"Congratulations to the other candidates as well for participating in the democratic process. Democracy must remain strong in Mexico," Cuellar said.

El Paso's Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, issued a bilingual statement congratulating Sheinbaum on becoming the first woman president of Mexico: "I look forward to working with Mexico on the challenges and opportunities we face together as neighbors," she said.

California Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., issued a statement on X on Monday, saying, "I extend my congratulations to the people of Mexico on the historic election of their first woman president, Claudia Sheinbaum. I look forward to working with her and her administration on issues important to both the U.S. and Mexico."

The League of United Latin American Citizens, one of the largest civil rights group in the U.S., also issued a statement saying it looks forward to working with Sheinbaum on the issues that impact Mexicans living in the United States. The Pew Research Center estimates that the U.S. is home to more than 37 million people of Mexican origin, or nearly one in five Mexicans in the world.

"Mexicans are vital to the United States' economic future and our hemisphere's overall robust vibrancy. At the same time, we must consider environmental and scientific initiatives in the interest of our well-being today and for future generations," said Domingo Garcia, the president of LULAC.

Mexico governors greet incoming president

On the Mexican side of the border, the governors of three border states — Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Avila Olmedo, Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo, and Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villareal Anaya — released a joint statement overnight on Sunday with 20 other Mexican governors from the MORENA party, which Sheinbaum also belongs to.

In addition to the presidency, MORENA won the most seats in Mexico's Congress on Sunday and it holds the most governorships in the country. In their statement, the governors praised Sheinbaum's historic victory and committed themselves to helping her continue the work of outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

"We add our commitment, conviction and enthusiasm to give way to this new stellar landscape for the benefit of the people of Mexico. We will do so raising the flags of public liberties, human rights, the greater good of the people, and the values of solidary and empathy with those who need it most," the joint statement read.

Nuevo León Gov. Samuel García, which belongs to the opposition Movimiento Ciudadano party, also congratulated Sheinbaum on Monday morning, praising the "maturity and future vision" of Mexican voters.

"What comes next is the phase of building and making a better Mexico. You can count on Nuevo León and with me to have a more proper, just and democratic country," García told Sheinbuam on X.

