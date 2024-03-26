Leader of Rockford nonprofit receives state honor

The co-founder of a Rockford nonprofit that champions the growth and development of minority entrepreneurship has been recognized by the state of Illinois for her achievements.

Sheila Hill, co-founder of Think Big in Rockford, received the 2024 Outstanding Service in Leadership Award at a Women's History Month celebration at the state government building in Chicago.

Hosted by Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, the theme of the event was, "Women Who Advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.” Hill was one of eight award recipients.

“Dr. Sheila Hill is doing nothing less than changing lives,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. “To be it, you have to see it. Through her leadership in Rockford, Dr. Hill is showing other Black women that there is no limitation on their ability to succeed.”

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, left, poses for a photo with Think Big co-founder Sheila Hill, who's holding her Outstanding Service in Leadership Award, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Chicago.

In addition to co-founding Think Big, Hill is president of Hill and Hill Enterprises Inc., which provides residential and commercial property management and maintenance services.

Co-pastor of The Park Church in Rockford, Hill has served on a variety of Rockford-area boards, including the Crusader Clinic Board of Directors, Northern Illinois Minority Companies Association, Rockford Chamber of Commerce Minority Business Council, Bridge Ministries Executive Board, Rockford MELD, and the Washington Park Christian Church Executive Board.

Hill holds a master's degree in business management and leadership from Cardinal Stritch University and a doctorate in theology with an emphasis on leadership from Life Christian University.

Jim Hagerty writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford nonprofit leader one of eight Illinois women honored by state