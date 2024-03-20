Leader of Non-Profit encouraging adults to go back to school

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — RaeShawn Crosson is the executive director for the Associates for Renewal in Education (ARE) in Washington D.C., a non-profit that has provided a wide range of services to thousands of people in the District since 1971.

A big part of the non-profit’s effort is encouraging adults to pursue a college degree through the Future Scholars program.

“We provide academic coaching for undergraduate studies,” Crosson said. “They are pursuing two and four year degrees.”

Crosson said most students in the program have jobs and are raising children, so finding space to be a student can be a challenge. Because of that, ARE started a podcast for the students so they can help each other through the difficult times.

“Hearing from their peers on real life situations will encourage them to come back and go down the path of trying to get their degree or staying in school.” Crosson said. “Hearing from their peers instead of their academic coaches lets them know they are not alone.”

Crosson says more than 50 students who have participated in the program will graduate from a college or university this summer.

