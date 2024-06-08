New leader at Naval Base Ventura County takes reins during Reagan Library ceremony

U.S. Navy Capt. Robert “Barr" Kimnach III broke with tradition during his final act Friday as commanding officer of Naval Base Ventura County.

Usually, change-of-command ceremonies are held at the base, but Kimnach decided to hold the event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum as his way of thanking the community, said Drew Verbis, public affairs officer for the base.

During Friday's gathering in Simi Valley, Kimnach handed reins to the base's new leader, Capt. Daniel “DB” Brown. The Ventura County base typically gets a new commanding officer every three years or so.

The audience of several hundred in the Presidential Learning Center Auditorium featured a sea of white uniforms worn by sailors and officers. There were also civilians, including local elected officials.

The ceremony featured the five-piece Navy Band Southwest and Naval Base Ventura County color guard.

After the program, some civilian audience members said the Reagan Library auditorium was nicer than the hangar at Point Mugu used for previous ceremonies.

Kimnach, a New England native and naval aviator, said the base takes great pride in its relationship with the community.

“Naval Base Ventura County is the largest employer in Ventura County, with over $5 billion in economic impact,” Kimnach said during his farewell speech.

The outgoing commander's next job will be with the chief of staff for Navy Region Southwest in San Diego.

Other speakers included Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, commander of Navy Region Southwest. Guests of honor included Rear Adm. Keith A. Hash, commander of Naval Air Warfare Center, and U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village, whom Kimnach thanked during his speech for her advocacy for the base.

Brown, a Wisconsin native, most recently served as assistant chief of staff for the U.S. Third Fleet based out of San Diego, said Verbis, the base spokesman.

Brown will now oversee a base staffed by 24,000 civilians and 4,000 active-duty military, which likely will rise to 5,000 active-duty military during the next three years, Verbis said.

The base has 110 tenant commands that don't report to the commanding officer, he added. Naval Base Ventura County includes the Point Mugu and Port Hueneme locations as well as San Nicolas Island.

Brown’s focus will be on improvements to the base’s aging infrastructure, water sustainability, an increase to port usage and base growth, which includes new technologies, Verbis said.

Describing himself as “a man of few words,” Brown made a speech lasting just a few minutes at the Reagan Library. He thanked his parents for supporting his decision to quit a boring office job for the Navy.

“So far, the Navy seems to be working out,” he said.

Dave Mason covers East County for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at dave.mason@vcstar.com or 805-437-0232.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Reagan Library hosts change-in-command ceremony for local Navy base