A new leader is hired at Calvary Christian — and he’s coming from another Columbus school

The hiring of a new leader for a Columbus private school means another one is losing its top administrator.

Calvary Christian School announced Wednesday that Jonathan Norton will become its head of school, effective June 10.

Norton is the principal of Wynnbrook Christian School, which has students in prekindergarten through eighth grade. Calvary has students in pre-K through 12th grade.

Calvary’s news release doesn’t explain why current head of school Jim Koan is leaving the position. The Ledger-Enquirer didn’t immediately reach an official to answer that question.

In 2016, Norton resigned as head coach of the women’s basketball team at Columbus State University to join Wynnbrook.

“We are confident that Jonathan Norton will build upon the strong foundation established at CCS and lead us toward even greater achievements,” Calvary lead pastor and school board president Ricky Smith said in the news release.

“I am honored and humbled that the Lord has called me to be part of Calvary Christian School,” Norton said in the news release. “Leading and discipling the next generation with a biblical worldview is something that I am extremely passionate about and I am excited about partnering with the faculty, staff, students, and families at CCS.

“I am looking forward to building relationships with the entire Calvary community. Thank you to the leadership team at Calvary for your heart and unity throughout this process. It is clear that God has a special plan and purpose for Calvary Christian School and our family is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Jonathan Norton is principal at Wynnbrook Christian School

Norton earned a master’s in education administration and a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from CSU. He is licensed for the gospel ministry and is certified by the Association of Christian Schools International.