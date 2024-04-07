New leader at the helm of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is now under new leadership as Dr. Letunya Walker has been named the Deputy Superintendent of the DJJ school system.

“Dr. Walker brings a wealth of knowledge and many years of experience in education to her new role as Deputy Superintendent,” said DJJ Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb. “She is committed to ensuring students are provided with an education that empowers them to become lifelong learners and college and career-ready.”

Walker is no stranger to the classroom as a 33-year veteran educator. She began her work with the DJJ in 2003 as a teacher at the Milledgeville Youth Development Campus and most recently served as the assistant deputy superintendent.

She has held multiple leadership positions throughout her career, including teacher, principal, regional principal, and director of instructional programs at the DJJ.

Before she joined DJJ, Walker worked as a teacher and assistant principal for 13 years in the Baldwin County School District in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Walker will lead the school system under the direction of DJJ Commissioner Reynolds-Cobb.

