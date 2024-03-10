Leader of drug trafficking organization based in Lewis County sentenced to 22 years in prison, DOJ says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Earlier this week, a Lewis County man who pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to a large-scale drug trafficking organization was sentenced to more than two decades in federal prison, officials said.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Michael Sowell entered a guilty plea in May 2023 for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute various drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine; distribution of meth; possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine; and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

Officials said the convictions stem from Michael’s involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed substantial amounts of heroin, meth, and cocaine throughout Middle Tennessee between 2017 and 2020.

Michael reportedly imported heroin, meth, and cocaine from California and distributed those drugs to other individuals, many of whom were also charged as part of the case. In addition, the DOJ said he admitted he was aware that the “charged conspiracy” involved at least two kilograms of heroin, at least six kilograms of cocaine, and more than 33 pounds of meth.

The 39-year-old Hohenwald man was sentenced on Thursday, March 7 to 22 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, as announced by U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee.

As part of the case’s resolution, Michael also forfeited firearms and ammunition recovered from his house when authorities executed a search warrant in 2019, as well as a “money judgment in the amount of $200,000,” representing proceeds he obtained from his drug trafficking activity, the DOJ said.

As of Friday, March 8, the others charged in the superseding indictment with Michael have all pleaded guilty, officials reported:

Frank Sparkman, 42, of Hohenwald, was sentenced in October 2023 to 15 years in prison

Antonio Sowell, 39, of Hohenwald, was sentenced in January to 15 years in prison

Charles Lowe-Kelley, 32, of Columbia, was sentenced in February to 15 years in prison

Antonio Laster, 33, of Nashville, was sentenced in August 2023 to 10 years in prison

Tanasha Vaughn, 24, of Hohenwald, and Darron Weakley, 37, of Nashville, are still awaiting sentencing

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation, which, according to the DOJ, “identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.”

The FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Columbia Police Department, the Hohenwald Police Department, the Spring Hill Police Department, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reportedly investigated the case, which was then prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert S. Levine and Nani M. Gilkerson.

