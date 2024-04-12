Leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party denies links to Russia

Leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) Herbert Kickl speaks during a statement at the parliamentary inquiry into the "red-blue abuse of power" in Vienna. Georg Hochmuth/APA/dpa

The leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ), Herbert Kickl, has distanced himself from Moscow in the course of investigations into suspected Russian espionage in Austria.

He has "no personal connection to Russia at all," Kickl said on Thursday in parliament in Vienna, where he was questioned in a committee of enquiry.

Kickl, who served as interior minister from 2017 to 2019, appeared as a witness in a sub-committee to shed light on alleged abuse of power by social democratic and right-wing politicians.

The alleged espionage affair concerns a former Austrian intelligence officer, accused of being a double agent.

On Thursday, several questions centred on the former intelligence officer and his alleged espionage for Russia. Kickl said he had not known the official and, as a minister, had not been informed that the official had already been confronted with allegations of espionage at the time.

The alleged double agent is said to have passed on information to the former manager of collapsed German payment service provider Wirecard, Jan Marsalek, who is also suspected of working for Russia. According to Kickl, he had no direct contact with Marsalek, who is now fugitive.

However, the FPÖ leader confirmed that Marsalek had met with other officials from the Interior Ministry to discuss ideas for stopping refugees in North Africa.

Kickl's far-right party has been criticized for its position on Russia. The FPÖ opposes sanctions against Moscow. In February, Kickl demanded that "Relations with Russia must be normalized."

In 2016, the party concluded a friendship agreement with the party of Russian President Vladimir Putin, United Russia. According to the FPÖ, the pact was never implemented.

Ahead of Austria's parliamentary elections in autumn, the FPÖ is polling in first place with around 27%.

