Is there lead in Lunchables? What to know after Consumer Reports released guidance to USDA

Consumer Reports called on the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday to remove Lunchables from the National School Lunch Program due to "higher levels of sodium" and "high levels of lead" being in the food kits.

“Lunchables are not a healthy option for kids and shouldn’t be allowed on the menu as part of the National School Lunch Program,” Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, which launched a petition to the USDA, said in the release. “The Lunchables and similar lunch kits we tested contain concerning levels of sodium and harmful chemicals that can lead to serious health problems over time."

Kraft Heinz says Consumer Reports study that found high levels of lead, sodium in Lunchables is 'misleading'

In a statement emailed to USA TODAY on Thursday, Kraft Heinz, the owner of Lunchables, said it was "extremely disappointed with the reporting from Consumer Reports and believe the results of their study are misleading, causing undue concern over the safety of (its) products – something (they) take seriously."

"The fact is that all Lunchables products meet strict safety standards set by government agencies," Kraft Heinz said in the statement. "Consumer Reports admits that none of the food they tested exceeded any legal or regulatory limits, but they chose to bury that fact."

In Consumer Reports reporting on metals, the results of their study are based on California's maximum allowable dose for heavy metals, the Chicago, Illinois-headquartered food company said. All Kraft Heinz's products, including Lunchables, "tested well below the acceptable limits," according to the company.

"The metals they focus on are naturally occurring, and thus low levels may be present in any food product," Kraft Heinz said. "We do not add these elements to our products."

'Lunchables adhere to all USDA standards', Kraft Heinz says

Kraft Heinz maintains that the "National School Lunch Program-approved Lunchables adhere to all USDA standards," according to the statement.

"We increased the amount of meat in the products to increase protein levels and help fuel kids throughout the day," the food company said. "With more meat comes naturally elevated levels of sodium to ensure safe preservation of the product. It’s worth reiterating that Consumer Reports did not test our school products."

Kraft Heinz said it is "proud of Lunchables," so much so, that they feed them to their children and "stand by the quality and integrity that goes into making them."

"By offering Lunchables in schools, we’re able to help meet schools’ needs by giving them affordable, convenient solutions that provide students with quality nutrition at lunchtime," the company said. "We’ve received feedback that products like Lunchables are more trusted by school administrators due to our strict food safety and quality guarantee. We see our work with schools as a solution to valid struggles schools may face."

Are Lunchables being recalled?

Lunchables have not been recalled. Consumer Reports is suggesting to the USDA due to their findings that the snack kits be removed from the National School Lunch Program.

Kraft Heinz would have to voluntarily initiate the recall of Lunchables, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In some situations, the FDA can request or mandate a recall, but the federal agency has not done so for Lunchables. If they did, the violation can be corrected and Lunchables would return to the marketplace, according to the FDA's website.

Lunchables also do not appear on the FDA's recent enforcement reports for April.

Are Lunchables healthy?

Maya Feller, a registered dietitian and nutritionist who worked with New York City Public Schools, said she's concerned about the "regular inclusion of Lunchbales of Luncable-type kits" because they're not "nutrient-dense options" for students, according to an interview with ABC News.

"The high sodium content is definitely of concern, especially from a young age," Feller said. "The health risks associated with high and chronic consumption of added salts are well documented."

From Feller's clinical experience, she would like to see more "nutrient-dense plant-forward options" in schools, especially meals with less added sugars, saturated fats and added salts, ABC News reported.

While many may be skeptical of picking up a Lunchable, the USDA says it is "not possible to completely prevent lead from entering the food supply."

Although impossible to prevent lead in food, it is food manufacturers' legal responsibility to "significantly minimize or prevent chemical hazards when needed", according to the USDA.

When did Lunchables come out?

Lunchables were introduced in 1988 as simple packages of meat, cheese and crackers, according to a Washington Post article written in 1999.

Over time, other variations of Lunchables were released, including Pizza Swirls and Pizza Dunks, hot dogs, hamburgers, tacos and nachos, the Washington Post reported.

Who owns Lunchables? When were they invented?

Kraft Heinz, a food company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group, Inc. and H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation, owns Lunchables.

Lunchables are marked under Oscar Mayer, the original creator of the snack kits in 1985, according to journalist Michael Moss's 2013 book titled "Salt Sugar Fat: How the Food Giants Hooked Us."

How much are Lunchables?

Lunchables vary in price depending on the store consumers buy them from but most single kits cost under $2.

Walmart is selling most of its single Lunchable kits for $1.87, according to the store's website.

Target is selling its Luncable single kits for $1.99, according to the retailer's website.

Luncable kits with their "100 percent juice" can be a little pricier, but are still around $3 at most stores.

