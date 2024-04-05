Lead investigator releases possible timeline in brutal Houston Co. murder; case sent to grand jury

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A lead investigator in a brutal murder that took place in Houston County has released a possible timeline that led up to the killing.

Justin Ammons is charged with the murder of Durwood Ard, 70 of Houston County.

Ard was found lying face down in front of his home in the 1100 block of US Highway 84 West next to a pile of leaves with 80 dollars in his wallet. Also at the scene was a red pipe and a gas can.

Officials say it appears that Ard was brutally hit in the head by the pipe and also say the scene wreaked of gasoline.

Ammons was arrested nearly a month later by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Donald Valenza says Ammons, who is believed to be homeless, was interviewed on an unrelated charge in December, and a DNA match connected Ammons to Ard’s murder.

Officials say DNA samples were taken from the gas can, the nearby pipe, and Ammons clothing.

During the preliminary hearing for Ammons on Friday morning, the lead investigator of the case attempted to lay out a timeline of the alleged murder.

They say Ammons was released from the Houston County Jail on December 11 before the alleged murder with the clothes on his back and no money on him at the time.

Deputies say Ammons was caught on camera at Academy Sports in Dothan stealing a pair of sweatpants and a hoodie, then they say Ammons went to the northside Walmart in Dothan and took a sub sandwich. He was caught again on camera traveling on Highway 84 later that day.

The next time Ammons was seen was in security footage at a gas station, only a few miles from Ard’s home, on December 12 trying to purchase a lighter with $26 on him. Ammons told investigators that he got that money from raking leaves.

Ammons’ attorneys, Clay Wadsworth and Aimee Cobb Smith, asked the investigator if they had a motive in the case and the deputy said not at this time. However, HCSO officials say they believe that Ammons and Ard knew one another.

They also asked about the timeline to see when the actual murder occurred.

Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis decided there was enough evidence, in this case, to send to a Houston County grand jury, where they will determine whether or not to charge Ammons formally.

