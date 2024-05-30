LEAD Agency receives $5,000 Oklahoma Humanities grant for oral history project

May 30—MIAMI, Okla. — Oklahoma Humanities recently awarded a $5,000 grant to Local Environmental Action Demanded Agency for an oral history project that will document people's stories of water issues in Ottawa County.

The project, called "Remembering Water with Ottawa County Residents," will include interviews with Northeast Oklahoma residents as they tell their experiences with water, water pollution and flooding, including industrial pollution and environmental remediation.

Ottawa County is home to the Tar Creek Superfund site, one of the oldest and largest Superfund sites in the nation. It is a former lead and zinc mining area that was part of the Tri-State Mining District, which included Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.

Lead and zinc mining began in the region in the late 1800s and the early 1900s, and it left behind toxic heavy metals in the process. Large-scale pumps were used to control groundwater inflow to mines, but once the mines ceased operation, they flooded. In 1979, acidic water from former mines began flowing to the surface near Commerce and flowed into Tar Creek, killing most of the life downstream. The creek ran red as a result of contamination.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added Tar Creek to the federal National Priorities List, making it a Superfund site, in 1983 due to high concentrations of cadmium, lead and zinc in the mined areas of Ottawa County.

Nearly 40 years later, cleanup efforts are ongoing.

Southern Ottawa County also was affected by the construction of Pensacola Dam more than 80 years ago, creating Grand Lake for flood control and hydroelectric power.

M. Bailey Stephenson, the primary humanities scholar for the project, will conduct most of the initial oral history interviews and also train and support LEAD staff with the interviewing process.

Laurel Smith, University of Oklahoma associate professor and associate chair of the department of geography and environmental sustainability, is curating a website with LEAD that will showcase the residents' stories.

The website will include audio, visuals, art, storytelling and oral history interviews, and will house the digital archives that will be publicly accessible.

The project will begin Sunday.