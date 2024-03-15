Leach brothers announce they are parting ways as restaurant partners

Mar. 14—BEMIDJI — Brothers Derek and Brett Leach announced on Thursday that they are parting ways as partners in three local restaurants.

Derek will continue to run

Bar 209

and

Red Stu Breakfast Bar

in downtown Bemidji, while Brett will take on an owner-operator role at

TRC Bar & Grill

in Turtle River.

After working together in management positions with the Hampton Inn & Suites, the Leach brothers

purchased Bar 209 in 2011.

The bustling bar was located at 209 Minnesota Ave. NW.

They opened the Turtle River Chophouse in 2014 and the Cabin Coffee House and Cafe at 214 Third St. NW in 2015.

Operating as the Brothers Group Restaurants, they purchased the former American Legion building at 217 Minnesota Ave. NW, and after a major renovation project in 2018, moved Bar 209 to that location while also opening Red Stu Breakfast Bar in the building.

The Cabin Coffee House closed in early 2021.

The

Turtle River Chop House also closed

for a time before

reopening last year as the TRC Bar & Grill.

"After 13 fulfilling years of collaboration as business partners, preceded by several years of joint management, we have made the decision to part ways professionally," the announcement read. "Reflecting on our journey, we take immense pride in the transformation of a modest local bar into a flourishing business with multiple restaurants and locations.

"After careful deliberation, we have decided that now is the opportune moment to pursue separate paths due to different long-term visions for the company. Derek will continue his leadership role at Red Stu Breakfast Bar and Bar 209, focusing on local operations while also strategizing expansion into new markets to further enhance the brand's success.

"On the other hand, Brett will transition into an owner/operator position at TRC Bar & Grill, bringing forth exciting innovations to elevate the restaurant experience."

Derek and Brett have been involved in several community causes. They recently chaired a successful

United Way Campaign for the Community that raised more than $725,000.

"We felt it imperative to communicate this decision directly to you and underscore our shared commitment to fostering independent growth," the announcement concluded. "Rest assured, our respective establishments will continue to thrive, guided by our dedication to excellence.

"We are profoundly grateful for the years of collaboration we have shared. While our professional paths are changing, we are so thankful for the years we had operating together."