Le Pen’s Party Gains Support in Poll; Macron Approval Drops

(Bloomberg) -- Support for the far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen is rising ahead of the French legislative elections, according to a poll published Friday. A separate survey showed declining approval for President Emmanuel Macron.

A poll by Ifop-Fiducial for Sud Radio found that 38% of those interviewed want the National Rally to win, and increase of two points from June 10, the day after Macron announced a snap vote.

An alliance of left parties, the New Popular Front, was in second place with 29% backing, unchanged. Support for Macron’s party and its allies rose to 22% from 18%.

The Ifop poll of 1,500 adults was carried out on June 18 and 19. The margin of error was 1.5 points. The question asked by the poll was about who respondents wanted to win rather than for whom who they planned to vote.

Macron dissolved the National Assembly earlier this month and called a snap legislative vote after his group was trounced in European Parliament elections. The first round of the elections will be held on June 30, with the second round slated for July 7.

A separate poll released Friday showed Macron’s approval rating fell six points to 26%, matching it’s low for the survey series done by BVA Xsight for RTL. Macron’s popularity had last reached this level in April 2023 and before that in late 2018.

