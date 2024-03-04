LDS missionary from Idaho passes away from ‘sudden medical emergency’ in New Jersey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 19-year-old man who was on a service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away after a “sudden medical emergency,” according to a spokesperson with the church.

Elder Mack Jared Chappell died on Saturday, according to Sam Penrod, a spokesperson for the church.

Elder Mack Jared Chappell, who was on a service mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died on March 2, 2024. (Courtesy of Sam Penrod)

“Elder Chappell became unresponsive early Saturday morning and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful,” Penrod said.

The spokesperson said Chappell died from a “yet to be determined medical condition.”

“Our prayers are with Elder Chappell’s family, friends, and fellow missionaries, during this difficult time,” Penrod said.

Chappell was originally from Sugar City, Idaho, and was serving his mission in the New Jersey Morristown Mission since July 2023, Penrod said.

There is no further information at this time.

