LDS Church President Nelson addresses age ahead of general conference weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed his advanced age ahead of the Church’s general conference weekend.

On his social media accounts, Nelson said he was grateful that members of the Church could watch, listen to or attend the general conference, especially as time marches on. Nelson, who is expected to celebrate his 100th birthday in September, said his body reminds him every day that it’s nearing the century mark.

“As senior leaders in the Church, we are called to serve for the remainder of our lives, often long beyond ‘retirement age,'” Nelson said. “This means that you may see some of us during general conference speak while sitting down, or pre-record our message to be shared at the appropriate time, or even require a little assistance getting to and from our seats in the conference center.”

Experience Utah wildlife ‘like never before’ at new, multi-million dollar Hogle Zoo exhibit

While it is unclear if Nelson would be speaking this weekend through a pre-recorded message or in person, Nelson did watch last year through technology. His announcement in 2023 came just weeks after he fell and injured the muscles in his lower back. Nelson began making a slow return to Church meetings in November 2023.

Earlier in 2023, Nelson also confirmed the rumor he began using a walker saying he was having a small challenge with his balance from time to time. Despite his age, Nelson said his heart is good and his spirit is strong.

“I thank the Lord every day for the privilege of still being here with you,” Nelson wrote in his most recent social media post. He added, “I don’t have words to express how grateful I am for strong colleagues on whom I can lean in many ways as we strive to serve the Lord.”

Nelson’s full statement can be found below:

Dear brothers, sisters, and friends, how grateful I am that we can watch, listen to, or attend general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this weekend. I know that the General Authorities and General Officers of the Church who will speak to us have prepared thoughtfully to teach us what the Lord would have them teach. I encourage you to view each session, prepared to make note of the spiritual impressions you receive. For each of us, time marches on. As many of you know, I am closing in on my 100th birthday. Though my body reminds me every day that it is nearly a century old and to go easy on it, I honestly don’t know where the years have gone. They have simply flown by. As senior leaders in the Church, we are called to serve for the remainder of our lives, often long beyond “retirement age.” This means that you may see some of us during general conference speak while sitting down, or pre-record our message to be shared at the appropriate time, or even require a little assistance getting to and from our seats in the conference center. From my point of view, this is cause for celebration. I thank the Lord every day for the privilege of still being here with you. I cherish working alongside colleagues who are wearing out their lives in service to our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, despite the aches and creaks that come with advancing age. I don’t have words to express how grateful I am for strong colleagues on whom I can lean in many ways as we strive to serve the Lord. May each of us, regardless of our individual circumstances, listen with open hearts and minds to what we hear this weekend so that the Lord can continue to direct each of us in our individual paths. Happy general conference, my dear brothers and sisters! President Russell M. Nelson, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.