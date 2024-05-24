LDH: Child drowning deaths decreasing, water safety still important

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Child drowning deaths in Louisiana have decreased but health officials say teaching children about water safety is still important.

The Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release that drowning deaths among kids dropped by 40% between 2021 and 2022 but is still the third leading cause of injury-related death for children ages 0-14.

According to LDH, babies and toddlers are at the highest risk for drowning. It is the leading cause of injury-related deaths in this age group.

Most common risk factors in child drownings, according to LDH

Lack of supervision (52%).

Inability to swim (49%).

Absence of proper barriers (38%).

To prevent a drowning, LDH recommends designating a responsible adult to watch kids in or near water without distractions and enrolling children in swim classes.

Other recommendations to prevent drowning include using life jackets when children are on a boat, installing fences around pools to prevent access and adults learning CPR and basic water rescue skills in case of emergencies.

