LCSO: Woman found dead after camping near Llano River

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Llano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman’s death after she was found in a wooded area on March 16.

The woman was identified as Tammy Snow, 57, according to a LCSO news release.

On March 15, officials responded to Long’s Fishing Camp for a woman who had not been seen since March 12 when she was camping by the Llano River, the release said.

Around 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. that day, Snow was traveling on County Road 321 and “drove off the roadway and into a heavily wooded area.” Snow got a ride back to her campsite, according to officials. The last time Snow was seen was around 9 p.m. walking on CR 321 by people who were camping next to her.

Snow left her belongings and her two dogs, who were inside her vehicle, according to LCSO. Both dogs were in good condition and taken to the animal shelter.

Officials began a search of the wooded area after Snow was reported missing. Then, on March 16, LCSO investigators found Snow in a wooded area off CR 321.

It was not immediately clear what led to her death, officials said Tuesday

