LCSO seeks suspect in Sunday robbery

Mar. 17—The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to come forward with any information related to an armed robbery that took place Sunday morning.

Sheriff Ward Calhoun said the suspect entered the Chevron convenience store at 8505 Highway 39 N. at 6:20 a.m. with a handgun and robbed the business before leaving on foot.

The suspect is described as a single black male wearing a black and white checkered flannel shirt, he said, and a teal colored towel was used to cover his head during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to dial 911 or contact East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com