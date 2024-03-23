LCSO: Man arrested for stabbing, carjacking then battering a Wakulla deputy

A 23-year-old was arrested Saturday for stabbing a man he knew and carjacking his vehicle in far western Tallahassee before battering a deputy in a neighboring county, the Leon County Sheriff's Office reported.

It was just after midnight, when LCSO responded to a call in reference to a stabbing in the 1400 block of Barineau Road.

"When deputies arrived, they found an adult male suffering from several non-fatal injuries," the agency wrote in an online update posted to X. "Deputies rendered aid until Leon County Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital."

Investigators determined the victim and suspect, Darien Boone, knew each other and that Boone had fled the scene in the victim's car, according to the report.

The agency began "a comprehensive search for both the suspect and the victim's vehicle."

The Wakulla County Sheriffs Office (WCSO) located Boone walking in the area of Crawfordville Highway near Bloxham Cutoff Road.

He told deputies he walked from Tallahassee and proceeded to batter a WCSO deputy, according to the LCSO report.

He was arrested and taken to Wakulla County Jail and faces attempted murder, armed carjacking and other unspecified charges from WCSO."The collaboration between Leon County Sheriff's Office and Wakulla County Sheriff's Office highlights the importance of interagency cooperation in swiftly responding to and apprehending suspects in such cases," LCSO wrote.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: LCSO: Man arrested in Wakulla for stabbing, carjacking, battering deputy