LCSO: Inmate who did not return after approved leave back in custody
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who did not return to the jail after being granted leave for a funeral is back in custody.
According to the sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Anthony Quentin Downs was given a furlough on May 10 to attend a funeral. He had agreed to return to the Limestone County Jail by 8 p.m. on May 11.
Around 1 p.m. on May 13, LCSO posted that he had yet to return from his furlough and that a warrant for first-degree escape was issued for his arrest.
The sheriff’s office said Downs was back in custody as of 2:14 p.m. Monday.
He is serving time for “several felony theft, fraud and drug crimes.”
He had been last seen in Madison, on Saturday, May 11, at 9 a.m.
