LCSO: Death investigation underway at Rivers Bank Way; second one in neighborhood this year

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation April 1, 2024, at a residence in the 6500 block of Rivers Bank Way.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at a residence in the 6500 block of Rivers Bank Way.

No details have been released.

However, the Sheriff's Office urged motorists to avoid the area. The neighborhood is located off Tower Road in northwest Leon County.

"LCSO is working a death investigation in the 6500 block of Rivers Bank Way," the Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. "Please avoid the area until further notice.

It marks the second time this year that the Sheriff's Office has conducted a death investigation in that block of Rivers Bank Way.

On Jan. 17, Rudolph Jackson, 44, of Quincy, was shot and killed in what investigators called a "domestic" incident in the 6500 block of Rivers Bank Way. No arrests have been made in that case, which remains open.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon Sheriff: Death investigation under way at Rivers Bank Way