LCSD1 postponed book procurement policy decision due to error

May 30—CHEYENNE — Late last week, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees had postponed a decision on a policy aimed to keep books deemed to contain "sexually explicit content" from entering school libraries.

While they have yet to publicly announce this change, LCSD1 officials responded to inquiries as to why this happened.

Initially, the LCSD1 board announced it would make a decision on the policy determining the selection/procurement of library materials at its June 3 meeting. After identifying an error in the posted public documents, they decided to push that decision back to avoid any confusion.

Following the board's vote on April 8, the proposed policy amendment was put out for 45 days of public comment. The language was posted online in three separate documents titled: 4.8.2024 Procurement Language Only; 4.8.2024 Ch. VII Section 21 with procurement (underline); and 4.8.2024 Ch. VII Section 21 with procurement (clean), along with the public notice.

The language of the amendment was the language adopted by the board at the April 8 meeting. However, due to an error, that language was added to an earlier draft of Chapter 7, Section 21, not the version ultimately adopted by the board on Dec. 4, 2023.

LCSD1 officials told the WTE that this error had the potential of creating confusion about the effect of the proposed amendment. Those unfamiliar with the current library policy adopted in December may have believed that books other than those that are historical or part of district approved curriculum would also not be identified as containing sexually explicit content, if they were nominated as such.

In December, the board approved an "opt-in" access policy, with a procedure for nominating books found in LCSD1 as "sexually explicit." This approval replaced the previous "opt-out" policy, where parents could choose to restrict their child's access to certain books and content.

Now, parents can opt their children out of access to certain books and authors in school libraries.

By the time the error was reviewed, the 45-day public comment period had expired. Rather than re-up the comment period with no explanation, LCSD1 decided that it would be prudent to explain the error at the June 3 board meeting, post the corrected versions and allow the public the opportunity for an additional 45-day public review.

The review period provides an opportunity for interested persons to submit data, views or arguments, and is not a public vote for or against the proposed revisions. LCSD1 officials will not throw out comments that were made in the previous comment period that concluded May 23. However, with the updated information, LCSD1 said individuals should feel free to update or supplement their public comments.

In a statement from LCSD1 legal counsel Amy Pauli that the WTE received from Cheyenne lawyer George Powers, who is opposed to the policy changes, she said the intent of the district was not to surreptitiously amend language without proper notice and comment.

The comments submitted in the previous 45-day comment period are currently under review by Pauli and LCSD1 staff to redact any personally identifiable information. Once that is complete, they will be available for public review.

The amendment to this policy stipulates that "library materials selected for elementary schools, whether free materials or purchased materials, will not contain sexually explicit content."

LCSD1 defines "sexually explicit content" as "textual, visual, or audio materials that depict sexual conduct or describe sexual conduct using more than a passing reference (such as the use of a sex-related expletive) or allusion."

Proposed policy language is slightly different for those beyond elementary school, saying "librarians will endeavor to select materials, whether free or purchased, that do not contain sexually explicit content." It also states that any content that meets state and federal definitions of pornography or obscenity will not be allowed in the district.

Another aspect of the draft stipulated that "an ongoing list of all library materials to be procured will be maintained on the district website and will be updated at least once a month." Similar to current district policy, parents would be able to nominate books on that list for review for sexual content, if the policy is approved.

Those who wish to offer feedback on the issue can submit it on the district website, laramie1.org, or by email to rebecca.gill@laramie1.org.

A decision on the procurement policy is slated to be made at the first meeting after the 45-day period has concluded on July 18.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.