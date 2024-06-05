LCSD1 officials highlight educational funding gaps in trial lawsuit against Wyoming

Jun. 4—CHEYENNE — Testimony from employees of Wyoming's largest K-12 school district this week highlighted where they say gaps in state funding have disrupted education services.

The Wyoming Education Association filed a lawsuit against the state of Wyoming in 2022, alleging the Legislature underfunded its public education system in violation of the state Constitution. Eight Wyoming school districts have since joined the litigation as intervenors, including Laramie County School District 1.

A state district court judge in Cheyenne agreed to hold a bench trial in the case, which started Monday and is scheduled to last six weeks.

WEA President Grady Hutcherson was first to take the witness stand, clarifying the school districts were not coerced into joining the litigation by his organization, to the best of his knowledge.

WEA is a nonprofit organization of 5,000 members, he said, with 3,000 active members. Its purpose is to advocate for public school education and advance the teaching profession, Hutcherson said.

Tale of two funding models

The Wyoming Supreme Court ordered the Legislature to recalibrate its public education model once every five years to ensure education funding is adequate and equitable. The Legislature is supposed to adopt each newly recalibrated model, but the last recalibration adopted by the state was in 2010.

This has resulted in two separate funding models. One is a cost-based, or evidence-based model, recommended by state consultants from the recalibration, and the other is a statutory model used by the Legislature.

WEA government relations director Tate Mullen told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this statutory model is "outdated" and doesn't provide adequate funding for educational materials, technology or staff salaries.

The Legislature has failed to provide ongoing external cost adjustments (ECAs), or periodic increases in funding that help cover rising costs due to inflation. Historically, lawmakers will approve one-time or partial ECAs to cover inflated costs of utilities or educational materials, but salaries often go unaccounted for. LCSD1 finance director Jed Cicarelli said the lack of a consistent ECA adjustment for personnel costs has hindered school districts' ability to retain and recruit staff.

A table provided by the Legislative Service Office shows the difference in funding between the two models since the 2006-07 school year. The statutory model adopted by the Legislature provided more funding than the evidence-based model until the 2017-18 school year. With the exception of 2019-20, the financial needs of school districts illustrated by the evidence-based funding model outpaced funding through the statutory model by at least $20.6 million a year, with a high of $53.7 million in 2022-23.

A report by the WDE reflects the differences in both funding models when it comes to teacher salaries. The average teacher salary in LCSD1 was $60,799 for the 2021-22 school year, but the state statutory model's proposed average salary for the local district was $54,047.

This results in a 12.5% difference, equivalent to $6,752, between the two models in funding salaries. LCSD1 Assistant Superintendent of Human Relations Victoria Thompson, who also testified Monday, said this salary is hardly competitive enough to keep teachers from leaving.

Cicarelli said he wasn't fully aware of the impact of funding gaps until he left WDE and started working for LCSD1. About 80-85% of the school district's budget goes toward staff salaries, he said.

A temporary ECA to fund salaries from the Legislature does little to fix this issue, he said, because it's only good for one-time bonuses. Due to inadequate funding from the state to pay faculty and staff, LCSD1 has had to cut or reduce educational services, including driver's education, gifted and talented programs, professional development training and elementary athletics.

Through a community supported effort, elementary athletics were recently brought back in the district.

Unprepared teachers in classrooms

It's getting harder to find qualified applicants to fill vacant teaching positions, said Thompson, who attends university job fairs in Wyoming and Northern Colorado to recruit applicants. These fairs are pretty well attended, she said, and in 2022 and 2023, LCSD1 managed to get all 12 interview slots filled.

"This last year, we were lucky if we got half of it filled out," Thompson said.

In the search for classroom teachers, the district will put in a long-term substitute, ask a certified teacher to take on an extra class or hire someone with a Professional Industry Career (PIC) authorization exemption.

Individuals hired as PICs are brought on to teach a class based on their level of experience in the professional industry, but lack a teaching certification. When they're hired on, they agree to work on obtaining their certification through the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board.

Meanwhile, a certified teacher supervises the PIC instructor and helps them develop lesson plans. But this is a stone's throw from an actual solution, Thompson said. At the end of the day, these are still individuals without key educational training, not to mention it puts a strain on their mentor's workload.

Thompson said she's had to remove two PIC instructors from the classroom. One didn't know how to control their classroom when things got out of hand, she said, and the other had consistent poorly planned lessons. Students in this class did not perform to the same academic standard as their peers.

"We are putting unprepared teachers in classrooms," Thompson said.

Nutrition, mental health services

Hutcherson recalled seeing 7-year-old students dig through the trash for food when he was an elementary teacher in Goshen County. Nutrition is vital to a child's educational success, he said, because a student can't focus on learning when they're hungry.

LCSD1's nutrition services program has run into a deficit more than once, Cicarelli said, increasing the cost of school meals for students. To cover this deficit, the district has used money from its general fund to fund the program.

District officials who testified added that mental health services are also significantly underfunded by the state. School district officials have used federal COVID dollars to pay for professional mental health positions, but those funds are quickly drying up. By Sept. 30, 90 mental health staff positions will be eliminated in LCSD1, Cicarelli said.

LCSD1 Superintendent Stephen Newton, who testified Tuesday, said there's been a "stark increase" in both the quantity of students reporting mental health issues and the severity of these issues.

Ten years ago, about 70 students dropped out due to mental health issues, Newton said. That number has increased to 100 dropouts.

Under current statute, the state is not responsible for reimbursing mental health services, unless it's for an Individualized Education Program plan for students enrolled in special education.

Inequities in LCSD1 schools

There are major equity issues in LCSD1 where school facilities are concerned, said LCSD1 Executive Director of Support Operations Andy Knapp. Cramped school classrooms, poor air conditioning and a lack of natural lighting are factors that contribute to a poor learning environment, he said.

Since 2005, 19 of 37 LCSD1 schools were either built new or underwent a renovation project with the use of state funding. District Superintendent Newton said the difference between these schools and the district's older schools was "night and day."

However, there are several elementary schools in desperate need of renovation or replacement, and funding from the state to start these projects has been delayed.

Every four years (except in 2020), the state pays a third-party consultant to assess the condition and capacity scores of each school in Wyoming. These scores are compiled into a list known as the Facility Condition Index/Capacity Index assessment.

A condition score refers to the quality and safety of a school building, and a capacity score refers to how full a school's classrooms are. Schools with the highest scores are considered most in need of repair or replacement.

The School Facilities Commission will pick the top 10 to 20 schools and meet with the district of that school to discuss projects. Typically, a Most Cost Effective Remedy (MCER) study will assess that school and determine with the district the best renovation or replacement plan. Once the study is complete, allocated state funds are used for the school facility project.

However, a new company was hired to create the FCI/FCA list in 2023, which hadn't been done since 2016. This list reprioritized the needs of schools, and Knapp said he disagreed with the new rankings.

For example, Buffalo Ridge Elementary School was ranked 16th on the FCI/FCA list in 2016. Despite the $6 million renovation project the school underwent a couple of years ago, it was ranked fourth on the new FCI/FCA list.

LCSD1's most problematic schools that ranked high in 2016 were significantly dropped in the 2023 assessment. Arp Elementary, which currently has students in a swing space at Eastridge Elementary, ranked 34th in 2016, but dropped to 280th in 2023. Fairview Elementary ranked eighth in 2016, but dropped to 265 in 2023. Bain Elementary ranked ninth in 2016, but dropped to 281 in 2023.

Knapp said the 2023 assessment rankings, which were put together by Bureau Veritas, "didn't make sense" to him, nor did he agree with it.

A backlog in school facility projects resulted from the Legislature's failure to fund a new FCI/FCA assessment list in 2020. State statute requires a new MCER study to be completed in order to receive funding for a school facility project.

Money was allocated by the Legislature to build one new elementary school in LCSD1 after the 2023 general session, but wasn't distributed to the district. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in November that lawmakers "feared" they would violate state statute by dictating where the funds should go.

Funds to build a second new elementary school were approved by the Legislature earlier this year but have not yet been allocated. The state told LCSD1 officials another MCER study, which started in February, would have to be completed before the money is distributed.

"I'll believe it when I see it, I guess," Knapp said Tuesday.

