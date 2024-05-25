LCSD1 delays book procurement policy decision

May 24—CHEYENNE — The decision on a policy aimed to keep books that contain "sexually explicit content" from entering Laramie County School District 1 libraries has been delayed.

A legal notice from LCSD1 announced a final action on the addition to the process for the selection/procurement of library materials would be held June 3. However, LCSD1 officials told the WTE on Friday that the decision will no longer be made at the upcoming board of trustees meeting.

Due to a discrepancy in one of the documents posted for the public to view and comment on, a decision was made to correct the error and send the document back to the public for another 45-day review period.

A decision on the procurement policy will be made at the first meeting after the 45-day period has concluded on July 18.

It was unclear on Friday what the discrepancy in the document was that led to the decision to extend the review. LCSD1 Superintendent Stephen Newton was unavailable for comment due to three high school graduations being held Friday.

Five months out from the board's approval of an "opt-in" library material access policy, with a procedure for nominating books found in LCSD1 as "sexually explicit" in place, this policy focuses on how the district should approach acquiring new materials for school libraries.

According to a document from the website that shows the new language for procurement, the policy stipulates that "library materials selected for elementary schools, whether free materials or purchased materials, will not contain sexually explicit content."

The language is slightly different for those beyond elementary school, saying "librarians will endeavor to select materials, whether free or purchased, that do not contain sexually explicit content." It also states that any content that meets state and federal definitions of pornography or obscenity will not be allowed in the district.

Another aspect of the draft stipulated that "an ongoing list of all library materials to be procured will be maintained on the district website and will be updated at least once a month." Similar to current district policy, parents would be able to nominate books on that list for review for sexual content, if the policy is approved.

Those who wish to offer feedback on the issue can submit it on the district website, laramie1.org, or by email to rebecca.gill@laramie1.org.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.