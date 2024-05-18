LCPS to host commencement ceremonies at Pan American Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Class of 2024 commencement ceremonies will be held from May 23-25 at the Pan American Center,1810 E. University Avenue, at the New Mexico State University (NMSU) campus, the Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) announced in a news release.

This is the first time since 2019 that all six high schools in Las Cruces Public Schools have hosted graduations at the Pan American Center, according to the news release.

The schedule for each commencement is as follows:

9 a.m. Thursday, May 23 Arrowhead Park Early College High School 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23 Organ Mountain High School 9 a.m. Friday, May 24 Rio Grande Preparatory Institute 6 p.m. Friday, May 24 Las Cruces High School 9 a.m. Saturday, May 25 Mayfield High School 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25 Centennial High School

On Thursday, May 23 there will be an early release at Organ Mountain High School. On Friday, May 25 all classes at Las Cruces High School will be released early and there will be no school for Rio Grande Prep so that staff can attend commencement, according to LCPS.

Guests are asked to use the northeast and southeast entrances to the Pan American Center. East and west entrances will not be open. Doors will open to attendees one hour prior to each ceremony.

LCPS says attendees will be required to follow NMSU’s clear bag policy, which means no bags that do not align with the policy will be allowed inside the venue.

Approved bags include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches wide by six inches deep and 12 inches high. Small clutch bags are allowed, as well as soft, flexible seat cushions, according to LCPS.

Prohibited items include confetti, noisemakers, large posters and “fat head” photos that might impede the view of others and balloons.

In addition, all commencement ceremonies will have Spanish translation available as well as an American Sign Language interpreter. For those who cannot attend, all ceremonies will be livestreamed at www.lcps.tv.

