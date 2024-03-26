LCG holds public meeting to discuss Brown Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As construction at Brown Park continues, community feedback is wanted.

Community members gathered for an open discussion on the plans and progress of the Graham Brown Park. City officials along with Parks and Recreation representatives informed everyone on the cost of construction as well as how it is being funded. Tim Sensley, the director of Parks and Recreation says the “total all-in budget is $17.2 million that will be invested” with Graham Brown Park.

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet says her administration is working hard to give the community the park it deserves despite some challenges. Boulet says that LCG is borrowing $14.9 million to do so.

“Our budgets for maintenance and operation of these turf fields don’t exist today. We are still working on how we operate and maintain this quality of investment,” Boulet said.

Residents and people in the community got the chance to hear about progress and ask questions and give feedback on what they would like to see. Andrea Ozene, a community member, thinks the plan is a great collaboration of ideas.

“It’s everybody’s ideas coming together to make it even better,” said Ozene.

Another member of the community, Michael Brown says he appreciates LCG’s willingness to here from the community.

“I’m glad that the current administration has actually met with the public, met with the stakeholders, met with the people who have made memories in this park that they’re going to bring those things back to us,” said Brown.

Boulet says she wants the community to know the park will be completed and construction is on track.

“The community aspect of the park was removed and there are concerns that it is not going to be put back, and what we want to assure the public is that it is going to be put back. We will have four very top-notch tournament ready fields, as well as a community park that can be enjoyed by the residents and the stakeholders,” said Boulet.

Boulet says this is the first of many meetings where the public will be invited to give feedback as transparency is key with her administration.

