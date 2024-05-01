LCDD board member to serve on state association

May 1—Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities board member Mandy Carte was appointed to the Ohio Association of County Boards of DD board of trustees in March.

The OACB is comprised of County Board of DD representatives from across the state, based on county size and location. Carte is representing the At Large and Middle Third Counties, and is also serving as a member of the Governance Committee.

"It is such an honor for me to be a voice and an advocate for our region through this appointment and to continue to celebrate our LCDD community," she said.

The OACB is a non-profit organization that provides advocacy, communications, professional development, and technical assistance to all 88 County Board of Developmental Disabilities programs in Ohio. Founded in 1984, OACB focuses its services on the ever-changing needs of the programs it represents, both individually and collectively. The OACB is also involved in state and federal legislative advocacy, and their efforts have and continue to play an integral part in advancing issues that support the DD system.

Mandy has served the Lawrence County DD for the last two years, and as a board member, is responsible to execute programs and policies in accordance with the agency's values.

"Being able to watch the community we serve thrive and have the resources and services they need is unmatched to any opportunity that I have ever had," Carte said.

Considering OACB's large platform and impact on state-wide initiatives impacting services for people with developmental disabilities, it is beneficial to have someone from the local area serving on the Board of Trustees.

"We are very pleased to have someone of Mandy's caliber representing LCDD and Southern Ohio at the state level, said Julie Monroe, LCDD superintendent. "Mandy is a passionate and dedicated Board member, and she will have a lot to offer the OACB Board of Trustees."

For more information about the Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities, visit the website at lawrencedd.org, or call the Board office at 740-532-7401, weekdays from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.